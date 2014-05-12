New Issue-PACCAR prices 300 mln euro 2017 FRN

May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower PACCAR Financial Europe BV
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date May 19, 2017
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 38 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 38 basis points
Payment Date May 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC and ING
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
