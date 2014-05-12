New Issue-PACCAR prices 300 mln euro 2017 FRN

May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower PACCAR Financial Europe BV

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 19, 2017

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 38 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 38 basis points

Payment Date May 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC and ING

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1068865804

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)