New Issue-Pearson prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Pearson PLC

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 19, 2021

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.391

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, JP Morgan & RBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

