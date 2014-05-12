FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BNP Paribas prices dual tranche deal
May 12, 2014 / 2:17 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BNP Paribas prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp

Reoffer price 99.851

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 58bp

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.815

Yield 2.396 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & group

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

