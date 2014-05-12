FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Danske Bank prices 500 mln euro 2026 bond
May 12, 2014 / 3:17 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Danske Bank prices 500 mln euro 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 19, 2026

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.893

Reoffer price 99.893

Yield 2.767 pct

Spread 152 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 180.8 basis points

Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR

Payment Date May 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske, Royal Bank of Scotland and

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BBB (S&P) and A- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1068866950

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

