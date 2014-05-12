New Issue- GDF prices dual tranche deal

May 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower GDF SUEZ SA
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.2 billion euro
Maturity Date May 19, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.345
Reoffer price 99.345
Yield 1.490 pct
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 84.1bp
Over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.3 billion euro
Maturity Date May 19, 2026
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 98.494
Reoffer price 98.494
Yield 2.522 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 105.6bp
Over the 1.75 pct 2024 DBR
Common terms
Payment Date May 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Citi, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi, Natixis,
Societe Generale CIB, BAML, Commerzbank, CSFB, Intesa, KBC, RBS,
Unicredit
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)