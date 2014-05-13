FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rentenbank prices 115 mln Turkish lira 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Rentenbank prices 115 mln Turkish lira 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal republic of Germany

Issue Amount 115 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date May 23, 2022

Coupon 9.375 pct

Issue price 100.847

Payment Date May 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank,

HSBC, TD Securities & ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling & 0.3 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
