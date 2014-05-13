New Issue- Rabobank prices 1.75 bln euro 2015 FRN

May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date November 23, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Reoffer price 99.954

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 23bp

Payment Date May 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & Rabobank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1069481601

