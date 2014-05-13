New Issue- Rabobank prices 1.75 bln euro 2015 FRN

May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date November 23, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Reoffer price 99.954
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 23bp
Payment Date May 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & Rabobank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)