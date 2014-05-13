New Issue- EIB prices $5.0 bln 2019 bond

May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $5.0 billion

Maturity Date June 17, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.576

Spread 21.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.625 pct April 2019 UST

Payment Date May 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs International, Barclays,

Credit Suisse, JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s SEC Registered DIP programme

