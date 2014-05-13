New Issue- EIB prices $5.0 bln 2019 bond

May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $5.0 billion
Maturity Date June 17, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.576
Spread 21.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.625 pct April 2019 UST
Payment Date May 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs International, Barclays,
Credit Suisse, JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 12.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s SEC Registered DIP programme
