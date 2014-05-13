New Issue- Rentenbank prices 1.25 bln euro 2022 bond

May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2022

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.277

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 32.2bp

Over the January 2022 DBR

Payment Date May 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank, DZ, HSBC & Rabobank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

