New Issue- Rentenbank prices 1.25 bln euro 2022 bond

May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date May 20, 2022
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.277
Spread Minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 32.2bp
Over the January 2022 DBR
Payment Date May 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank, DZ, HSBC & Rabobank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
