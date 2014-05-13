New Issue- Hitachi prices 300 mln euro 2015 FRN

May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Hitachi Capital UK Plc

Guarantor Hitachi Capital Corp

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 20, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 26bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A- (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

