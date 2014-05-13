New Issue- Telefonica prices 1.25 bln euro 2022 bond

May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Telefonica Emisiones, S.A.U.
Guarantor Telefonica, S.A.
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date May 27, 2022
Coupon 2.242 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 88 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 121.6bp
Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date May 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse,
Lloyds & Mitsubishi
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
