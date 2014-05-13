New Issue- Diageo prices dual tranche deal

May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Diageo Finance plc
Guarantor Diageo plc
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date May 20, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.802
Reoffer yield 1.166 pct
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 64.2bp
Over the 2019 OBL
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date May 20, 2026
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.280
Reoffer yield 2.445 pct
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 102.4bp
Over the 2024 DBR
Common terms
Payment Date May 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Nomura, Deutsche Bank,
Morgan Stanley & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)