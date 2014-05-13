FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Bankia prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2014 / 4:47 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Bankia prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bankia SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 22, 2024

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.0 pct

Payment Date May 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bankia, BAML, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB

& Goldman Sachs

Listing AIAF Madrid

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.