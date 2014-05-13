New Issue- Bankia prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bankia SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 22, 2024
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.0 pct
Payment Date May 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bankia, BAML, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB
& Goldman Sachs
Listing AIAF Madrid
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
