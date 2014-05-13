New Issue- Bankia prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

May 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bankia SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 22, 2024

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.0 pct

Payment Date May 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bankia, BAML, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB

& Goldman Sachs

Listing AIAF Madrid

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

