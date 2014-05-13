FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Compass to pay up to 1 bln pounds as special dividend-Sky News
May 13, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Compass to pay up to 1 bln pounds as special dividend-Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc, the world’s biggest catering firm, will announce it will pay up to 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) as a special dividend to its shareholders, Sky News reported Tuesday.

The group, which employs more than 500,000 people to feed office workers, soldiers and school children in over 50 countries, will announce the special dividend on Wednesday along with its half-year results, the British news channel reported.

The special dividend will be in addition to a 500 million pounds share buyback announced the company last November.

Compass, whose shares closed at 975.94 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, refused to comment. ($1 = 0.5939 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by David Holmes)

