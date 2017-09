* Shares in Nestle India Ltd fall as much as 2.9 percent after the company reported lower-than-expected earnings in the January-March quarter. * “Nestle’s results were below estimates and reflected continued challenges in discretionary consumption,” brokerage Motilal Oswal said in a note dated on Tuesday.

