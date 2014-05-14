New Issue- COOP prices 200 mln sfr 2021 bond

May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower COOP Genossenschaft
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 16, 2021
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 101.023
Payment Date June 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
