New Issue- COOP prices 200 mln sfr 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- COOP prices 200 mln sfr 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower COOP Genossenschaft

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 16, 2021

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 101.023

Payment Date June 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0244653520

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

