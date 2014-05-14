FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Total Capital adds 250 mln euros to 2026 bond
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2014 / 11:13 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Total Capital adds 250 mln euros to 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Total Capital International SA

Guarantor Total SA

Issue Amount 250 miillion euro

Maturity Date March 25, 2026

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 102.153

Reoffer price 102.153

Yield 2.29 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.1 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN XS1048519679

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.