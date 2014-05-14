New Issue-Total Capital adds 250 mln euros to 2026 bond

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Total Capital International SA

Guarantor Total SA

Issue Amount 250 miillion euro

Maturity Date March 25, 2026

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 102.153

Reoffer price 102.153

Yield 2.29 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.1 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN XS1048519679

