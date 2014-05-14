FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Linde Finance prices 300 mln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Linde Finance prices 300 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Linde Finance B.V.

Guarantor Linde Aktiengesellschaft

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 22, 2024

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 98.841

Reoffer price 98.841

Yield 2.004 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 61.8 basis points

Over the 1.75 pct February 15, 2024 DBR

Payment Date May 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank and ING

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) and A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1069836077

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
