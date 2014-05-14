New Issue-Linde Finance prices 300 mln euro 2024 bond

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Linde Finance B.V.

Guarantor Linde Aktiengesellschaft

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 22, 2024

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 98.841

Reoffer price 98.841

Yield 2.004 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 61.8 basis points

Over the 1.75 pct February 15, 2024 DBR

Payment Date May 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank and ING

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) and A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1069836077

