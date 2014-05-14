New Issue-EIB adds 350 mln euros to 2019 bond

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 102.822

Reoffer price 102.822

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 36.5 basis points

Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date May 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, LBBW, Natixis and Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA(S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.6 billion euros when fungible

ISIN LU0953782009

