New Issue-EIB adds 350 mln euros to 2019 bond
May 14, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 350 mln euros to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 102.822

Reoffer price 102.822

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 36.5 basis points

Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date May 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, LBBW, Natixis and Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA(S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.6 billion euros when fungible

ISIN LU0953782009

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

