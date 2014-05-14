New Issue-EIB adds 350 mln euros to 2019 bond

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date November 15, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 102.822
Reoffer price 102.822
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 36.5 basis points
Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date May 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, LBBW, Natixis and Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA(S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 12.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.6 billion euros when fungible
