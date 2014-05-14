FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- L-Bank adds 250 mln euros to 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2014 / 1:02 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- L-Bank adds 250 mln euros to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg Foerderbank

Guarantor State of Baden-Wurttemberg

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date December 27, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 13bp

Issue price 99.958

Reoffer price 99.958

Payment Date May 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank & Deka

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1C9ZL6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
