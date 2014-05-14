New Issue-Swedbank Hypotek prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedbank Hypotek
Issue Amount 1.0 billion
Maturity Date May 21, 2021
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.287
Reoffer price 99.287
Yield 1.232 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 45.6 basis points
Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date May 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Natixis, Royal Bank of Scotland,
Swedbank and Unicredit
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s) & AAA(S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)