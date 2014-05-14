New Issue-BFCM prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA (BFCM)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 21, 2024

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.143

Reoffer price 99.143

Yield 3.101 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 172.2bp

Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date May 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and

Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English (Subordination under French law)

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1069549761

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)