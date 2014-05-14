New Issue-Aevis Holding prices 125 mln SFR 2019 bond

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aevis Holding SA

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 4, 2019

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.75 pct

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swaps

Payment Date June 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0240109592

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)