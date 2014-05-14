FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rabobank prices 2.0 bln euro 2026 bond
May 14, 2014 / 3:32 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Rabobank prices 2.0 bln euro 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 26, 2026

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.74

Reoffer price 99.74

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-swaps, equivalent to 167.8 bp

Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR

Payment Date May 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Nomura, Rabo and UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1069772082

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

