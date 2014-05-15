New Issue-EIB adds 225 mln stg to 2018 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 225 million sterling
Maturity Date January 15, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 98.977
Reoffer price 98.977
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT
Payment Date May 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International and
Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.475 billion
sterling when fungible
