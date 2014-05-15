FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln NOK to 2023 bond
May 15, 2014

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln NOK to 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 24, 2023

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 104.2

Payment Date June 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.675 pct (selling) and 0.325 pct (M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 750 million

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0933581802

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
