New Issue- Unedic adds 500 mln euros to 2023 bond

May 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Unedic

Guarantor Republic of France

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 5, 2023

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 104.929

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the interpolated 2.25 pct October 2022

FRTR & 1.75 pct May 2023

Payment Date May 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, Helaba

& BQE BRED

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion euro

when fungible

Temporary ISIN FR0011921857

ISIN FR0011462746

