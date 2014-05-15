New Issue- Unedic adds 500 mln euros to 2023 bond

May 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Unedic
Guarantor Republic of France
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 5, 2023
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 104.929
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the interpolated 2.25 pct October 2022
FRTR & 1.75 pct May 2023
Payment Date May 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, Helaba
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion euro
when fungible
Temporary ISIN FR0011921857
