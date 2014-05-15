New Issue-Vilmorin prices 300 mln euro 2021 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Vilmorin & CIE
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date May 26, 2021
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.459
Yield 2.46 pct
Spread 133 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 170.1bp
Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date May 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Credit Agricole CIB,
Natixis and Societe Generale CIB
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)