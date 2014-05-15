New Issue-Vilmorin prices 300 mln euro 2021 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Vilmorin & CIE

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 26, 2021

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.459

Yield 2.46 pct

Spread 133 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 170.1bp

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date May 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Credit Agricole CIB,

Natixis and Societe Generale CIB

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011921881

