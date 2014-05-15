New Issue- UniCredit Bank Austria prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

May 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 26, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.967
Yield 1.38 pct
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Danske, HSBC, LBBW & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
