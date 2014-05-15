FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- UniCredit Bank Austria prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2014

New Issue- UniCredit Bank Austria prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 26, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.967

Yield 1.38 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Danske, HSBC, LBBW & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN AT000B049507

