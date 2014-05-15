New Issue-IBRD adds 100 mln stg 2016 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and
Development(IBRD)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date May 28, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.658
Yield 1.131 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Payment Date May 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi and Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 350 million
sterling when fungible
