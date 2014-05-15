FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Citigroup prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Citigroup prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Citigroup Inc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 22, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 98.949

Reoffer price 99.949

Yield 2.495 pct

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 115.4bp

Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date May 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, IMI, Barclays, BBVA, CZ, Deutsche Bank,

HSBC, NAT, RBS and Swdbank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1068874970

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

