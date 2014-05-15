New Issue-Investcorp prices 125 mln SFR 2019 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Investcorp SA

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 12, 2019

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.75 pct

Spread 447.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0244755328

