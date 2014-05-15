FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CBA adds 400 mln euro to 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-CBA adds 400 mln euro to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date February 4, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 102.556

Reoffer price 102.556

Yield 1.065 pct

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date May 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CBA and UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion

euros when fungible

ISIN XS0881511868

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
