New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement adds 100 mln stg to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement adds 100 mln stg to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor Financial Market Stabilisation fund of the

Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.986

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct Due 2018 UKT

Payment Date May 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nomura, RBS & ScotiaBank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 350 million sterling

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1070100760

Permanent ISIN XS1052681902

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
