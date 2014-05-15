New Issue-Mivivienda prices 250 mln SFR 2018 bond

May (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Fondo Mivivienda SA

Issue Amount 250 million swiss francs

Maturity Date June 13, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.276

Reoffer price 99.826

Yield 1.295 pct

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 125 basis points

Over the Swiss Government Bond

Payment Date June 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings BBB (S&P) & BBB (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0244830441

