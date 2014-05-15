FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Mivivienda prices 250 mln SFR 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Mivivienda prices 250 mln SFR 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Fondo Mivivienda SA

Issue Amount 250 million swiss francs

Maturity Date June 13, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.276

Reoffer price 99.826

Yield 1.295 pct

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 125 basis points

Over the Swiss Government Bond

Payment Date June 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings BBB (S&P) & BBB (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0244830441

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

