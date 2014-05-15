New Issue-Mivivienda prices 250 mln SFR 2018 bond

May (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Fondo Mivivienda SA
Issue Amount 250 million swiss francs
Maturity Date June 13, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.276
Reoffer price 99.826
Yield 1.295 pct
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 125 basis points
Over the Swiss Government Bond
Payment Date June 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings BBB (S&P) & BBB (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)