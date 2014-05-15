New Issue- EIB adds 300 mln NOK to 2018 bond

May 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date January 17, 2018
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 101.861
Payment Date June 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa Capital Markets & Nordea Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 10
Full fees 0.100 (m&u)
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.6 billion Norwegian crown
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
