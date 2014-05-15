FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB prices 1.0 bln CZK 2034 FRN
May 15, 2014 / 3:32 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB prices 1.0 bln CZK 2034 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Czech crown

Maturity Date June 05, 2034

Coupon 3-Month Pibor + 20 bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 05, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

