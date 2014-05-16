FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rentenbank adds A$50 mln to 2026 bond
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2014 / 7:58 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Rentenbank adds A$50 mln to 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount A$50 million

Maturity Date May 06, 2026

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 102.36

Yield 4.4925 pct

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB

Payment Date May 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes The issue size will total A$150 million

When fungible

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
