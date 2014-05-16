New Issue-Rentenbank adds A$50 mln to 2026 bond

May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount A$50 million
Maturity Date May 06, 2026
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 102.36
Yield 4.4925 pct
Spread 63 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB
Payment Date May 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes The issue size will total A$150 million
When fungible
