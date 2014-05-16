FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Stadshypotek prices 300 mln euro 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Stadshypotek prices 300 mln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Stadshypotek AB (publ)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 23, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 12bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 12bp

Payment Date May 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (K) 100-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
