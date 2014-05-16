FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Matalan prices dual tranche deal
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Matalan prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Matalan Finance PLC

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 342 million sterling

Maturity Date June 1, 2019

Coupon 6.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reg S ISIN XS1070708349

144A ISIN XS1070709230

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date June 1, 2020

Coupon 8.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reg S ISIN XS1070709313

144A ISIN XS1070709404

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Lloyds & Barclays

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.