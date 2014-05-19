FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EAA adds 100 mln euros to 2019 FRN
May 19, 2014

New Issue-EAA adds 100 mln euros to 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2019

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 10 basis points

Reoffer price 99.96

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 11 basis points

Payment Date May 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB and LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 350 million euros when fungible

ISIN DE000EAA0SW8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
