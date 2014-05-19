FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln rand to 2018 bond
May 19, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln rand to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 billion rand

Maturity Date December 21, 2018

Coupon 9.0 pct

Issue price 105.6

Yield 7.476 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the 8.0 pct December 2018 SAGB

Payment Date June 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.25 pct (M&U)

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 6.825 billion rand when fungible and

taking the outstanding amount to 6.55 billion rand

ISIN XS0356222173

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
