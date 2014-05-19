New Issue-BMW prices $300 mln 2020 bond

May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BMW US Capital LLC

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date January 27, 2020

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.764

Yield 2.296 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 73.4 basis points

Over the 1.625 pct April 2019 UST

Payment Date May 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and JP Morgan

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)