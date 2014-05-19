New Issue-Caterpillar prices 450 mln euro 2017 FRN

May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Caterpillar International Finance

Guarantor Caterpillar Financial Services

Issue Amount 450 million euro

Maturity Date September 27, 2017

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 33 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 33 basis points

Payment Date May 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1071374679

