New Issue-Stadshypotek adds 500 mln SEK 2016 FRN

May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Stadshypotek AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 3, 2016

Coupon 3 month Stibor + 12 basis points

Payment Date May 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 5.0 billion swedish crown

when fungible

ISIN SE0005468667

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)