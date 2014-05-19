FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Stadshypotek adds 500 mln SEK 2016 FRN
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 19, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Stadshypotek adds 500 mln SEK 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Stadshypotek AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 3, 2016

Coupon 3 month Stibor + 12 basis points

Payment Date May 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 5.0 billion swedish crown

when fungible

ISIN SE0005468667

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.