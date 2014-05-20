New Issue-Helaba prices a dual tranche deal

May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen (Helaba)

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 26, 2017

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.881

Reoffer Yield 0.415 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 28.8bp

Over the 0.5 pct April 2017 OBL

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 27, 2021

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.599

Reoffer Yield 1.185 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 43.2bp

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

****

Common Terms

Payment Date May 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Helaba, HSBC,

Societe Generale CIB, UBS and Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) and AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

