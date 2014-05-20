New Issue-Carlsberg prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Carlsberg Breweries
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 28, 2024
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 98.991
Reoffer Yield 2.616 pct
Spread 102 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 126.40bp
Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
Payment Date May 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, Musi, Nomura, Royal bank of Scotland and Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) and BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)