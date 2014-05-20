New Issue-KBN prices $1.0 bln 2019 bond

May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken Norway (KBN)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date May 28, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 22.65bp

Over the 1.625 pct April 2019 UST

Payment Date May 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs International,

JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees 12.5 cents

Denoms (K) 100-2

Listing Lux

