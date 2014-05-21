New Issue-Aargauische KB prices 200 mln SFR 2023 bond

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aargauische Kantonalbank (Aargauische KB)

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 19, 2023

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.265

Payment Date June 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) AarKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0245146185

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)