New Issue-Aargauische KB prices 200 mln SFR 2023 bond

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Aargauische Kantonalbank (Aargauische KB)
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 19, 2023
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.265
Payment Date June 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) AarKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)