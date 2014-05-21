New Issue-BMW Finance prices 500 mln SEK 2016 FRN

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BMW Finance NV

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 28, 2016

Coupon 3 month Stibor + 28 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

