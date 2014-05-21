New Issue-BMW Finance prices 500 mln SEK 2016 FRN

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BMW Finance NV
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 28, 2016
Coupon 3 month Stibor + 28 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)